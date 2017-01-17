CASA of the South Plains posts immediate need for volunteers

Provided by CASA of the South Plains

Each week at least ten children enter into the foster care system and face a whirlwind of change and uncertainty. These most vulnerable children need CASA volunteers who can be a voice for their well-being.

A CASA, or Court Appointed Special Advocate is a volunteer who helps foster children navigate the child welfare system and ensure their needs are being met while working to help find safe, permanent homes. Make a difference NOW and start the New Year with a resolution to help make sure foster children in our community have an Advocate to represent their best interest. Help CASA meet its goal of 35 new CASA volunteers for its February training class, which would potentially help an additional 70 foster children.

Prospective volunteers are urged to attend the upcoming CASA 101 informational session hosted by CASA of the South Plains on Thursday, January 19th from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. at The Grand 2nd floor conference room at Reagor Dykes Headquarters, 1215 Avenue J. This is a great, no-obligation introduction to CASA and its mission. CASA staff and current Advocates will be on hand to discuss the increasing need for volunteers, what it means to be a CASA, and how community members can help make a difference in the lives of area foster children.

CASA 101 attendees interested in becoming a CASA volunteer can also begin the application and sign-up process at the 101 informational session. Training classes can fill up quickly and space is limited.

"[Notes:My CASA volunteer] was the only person in my life who wasn't paid to care about me and provided me with support when I needed it the most. I believe in CASA's mission so much that when I turn 21 I'm going to start training to become an Advocate," said Jordan, former foster youth.

To attend, please register at www.casaofthesouthplains.org or contact Gabe Ballesteros, Director of Communications and Marketing, by Wednesday, January 18th at (806) 763-2272 or via email at gabrielb@casaofthesouthplains.org. Lunch will be provided to attendees.

About CASA of the South Plains

CASA of the South Plains empowers community members to serve as volunteer Advocates that speak for the well-being of abused and neglected children in the foster care system.

Court appointed special advocates are community members just like you who ensure each foster child's needs remain a priority in an over-burdened child welfare system while working to find safe, permanent homes for these most vulnerable children.

CASA's Impact

1. Children with a CASA Advocate spend 5 months less in foster care and are half as likely to re-enter foster care.

2. In 2015, CASA of the South Plains provided advocacy services to 485 foster youth.

3. CASA Advocates donated 8,591 hours in 2015, saving county taxpayers more than $343,640 in county paid attorney fees.

How You Can Help

1. Become a CASA Advocate - more than 700 children are without the assistance of an Advocate in the South Plains.

2. Become a CASA donor - Consider a monthly gift of $5 or more through the Heroes for Hope campaign. Every gift makes a difference!

3. Host a CASA 101 - CASA will come to your business and educate your staff about its mission and goals.

To learn how to become an Advocate, or if you are unable to volunteer at this time, and would like to make a donation, visit www.casaofthesouthplains.org or call (806) 763-2272.