LP&L approves 5 percent pass-through rate increase

Lubbock Power & Light discussed and voted on a mid-season increase to the purchased power recovery factor, or pass-through rate, in its regular monthly meeting on Tuesday afternoon.

The increase was approved with only member James Conwright voting "no".

The pass-through rate is the amount LP&L pays for all costs associated with the purchase of power from Southwestern Public Service, a subsidiary of Xcel Energy. It's called the "pass-through rate" because it's a pass-through of actual costs from the wholesale provider of electricity to the LP&L customer.

The pass-through rate was lowered in February 2016 due to lower than anticipated natural gas costs.

This increase should raise the typical residential customer 5 percent, or about $5.12/month, for a customer using 1,000 kWh/month.

LP&L spokesperson Matt Rose cited annual production True-Up from Xcel Energy, Southwest Power Pool charges and rising fuel costs as the reasons SPS costs increased.

LP&L EXPLAINS: Purchased Power Recovery Factor

