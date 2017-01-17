Texas Dogs Unchained hopes to 'unchain' dogs in West Texas

There’s a new organization in town, aimed at helping dogs who for one reason or another are kept on a chain.

Following the mentorship of a non-profit out of Oregon, Texas Dogs Unchained here in Lubbock is now working toward becoming a local non-profit.

Volunteers for Texas Dogs Unchained keep their eyes out for any dogs they see chained up.

The goal is for the volunteers to build a sturdy fence for those dogs, if their owners agree, so they can be let off their chain and live a better life.

Jill Hoffman founded Texas Dogs Unchained.

“The purpose is to provide a fence, so that dogs who are chained can live a life without being chained,” Hoffman said.

It all started when she was connected to a non-profit out of Oregon called Fences for Fido, just by chance.

But chance quickly turned into fate.

“They’ve helped us so much. They have unchained over 1,500 dogs in the Portland area. And so they feel that they’ve kind of knocked that problem out. And so they want to help establish similar organizations across the country,” Hoffman said.

When an arctic blast swept through West Texas on December 17th of last year, one month ago today. volunteers from both groups helped build fences and unchain the first dogs in Lubbock County.

“Some of the people put one of the dogs in my hand, and let me be the one to unleash one of them, unchain one of them...It was so thrilling, and it just made my heart swell,” Hoffman said.

It was a day the volunteers would never forget.

“These dogs couldn’t even move five feet. They were peeing, playing all in this one tiny area, chained together. So it was really exciting to be able to be able to unleash them and let them run around. And they got to explore a part of the yard that they had never been in because they had been chained,” volunteer Tiffany Demmon said.

Jill says she hopes the group can re-create that moment of independence for every dog in need across the South Plains.

“I think that’s the thing that is so heartwarming, is that when you’ve seen and observed a dog that’s been on a chain and then you see it off that chain, it’s night and day. It’s such joy. And it’s just such a great example of freedom,” Hoffman said.

Hoffman is working right now to file Texas Dogs Unchained for non-profit status.

She says they’ll have another volunteer meeting soon, so if you want to get involved you can stay up to date on their Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/TexasDogsUnchained/?fref=ts

We want to note, the City of Lubbock does have an ordinance with rules in regards to tethering an animal.

You can view all of the city’s ordinances here: https://www.ci.lubbock.tx.us/departmental-websites/departments/city-secretary/code-of-ordinances

