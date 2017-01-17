Mayor Pope says 'all signs are positive' in first state of the c - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Mayor Pope says 'all signs are positive' in first state of the city address

Lubbock Mayor Dan Pope (Source: L. Scott Mann, KCBD) Lubbock Mayor Dan Pope (Source: L. Scott Mann, KCBD)
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

Lubbock Mayor Dan Pope delivered his first state of the city address on Tuesday, assuring everyone at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center that the city is in great shape.

Around 600 people attended the event, hosted by the Lubbock Apartment Association.

Mayor Pope says key numbers are trending in a good direction.

"All signs are positive, whether you look at unemployment or employment, look at housing starts, commercial construction, sales tax receipts, we're in a very good position. Not going too fast, but growing very steadily."

Pope also says planning for Citizens Tower is on track, with construction expected to start by the middle of this year.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.

