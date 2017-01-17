Construction at Upland Ave. & MSF delayed by weekend rain - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Construction at Upland Ave. & MSF delayed by weekend rain

Source: KCBD Graphic Source: KCBD Graphic
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

The weekend rain is delaying the start of road construction on northbound Upland Avenue at Marsha Sharp.

Work is now expected to begin Wednesday instead of Tuesday.

Crews are rebuilding the intersection under the new Upland bridge.

This closure to northbound traffic on Upland is expected to last three to four weeks.

