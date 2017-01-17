Consider This: Honor democratic process on Inauguration Day

This Friday, we will inaugurate a new leader when Donald Trump takes office as the 45th President of the United States.

One of the great traditions of our nation that sets us apart from others is the peaceful transition of power.

Friday, without death, violence or armed conflict, one political party will surrender the power of the Executive Branch to another party.

It doesn't matter who you voted for last November, or eight years ago last November, we all should revere the democratic process no matter what our political affiliation.

Consider this...it is our responsibility as citizens of this nation to respect and honor the traditions and institutions that make this nation great.

This isn't our first bitterly contested election.

It's not the first time people believed that the soul of the nation died with the election of the new leader, nor will it be the last time.

But we can each show respect and honor for traditions that make our country great and hope that the things that serve our common interests, like more jobs and a better infrastructure, become a reality.

'Consider This' is a commentary by KCBD Vice-President and General Manager Dan Jackson.

