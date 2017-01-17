Lubbock man facing manslaughter charges for role in 3-car crash

A Lubbock man was indicted on manslaughter charges Tuesday in the death of Jose Zarate.

Kenyal Chambers was indicted for his role in a 3-car crash on 32nd and Avenue Q back on July 8 of 2016.

Police say a Honda Civic and Chevy Tahoe were driving south on Avenue A while a Ford 500 driven by Chambers was going the wrong way in the southbound lanes.

The Ford collided with the Civic, and sent both vehicles into the Tahoe.

Zarate, the driver of the Civic, died at the scene.

Chambers suffered life-threatening injuries, but later recovered.

The driver of the Tahoe received only minor injuries.

