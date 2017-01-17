Dense fog may cause travel issues Wednesday morning

Arkansas carried out its first execution in nearly 12 years despite a flurry of legal challenges that spared three convicted killers.
Arkansas carried out its first execution in nearly 12 years despite a flurry of legal challenges that spared three convicted killers.
U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis says Syria still possesses banned chemical weapons.
U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis says Syria still possesses banned chemical weapons.
The tropical storm that formed Thursday over the Atlantic is expected to be absorbed by an extratropical low and dissipate later Friday.
The tropical storm that formed Thursday over the Atlantic is expected to be absorbed by an extratropical low and dissipate later Friday.
Firefighters were called out to a structure fire at 1708 18th street around 4:00 Friday morning. Heavy smoke can be seen throughout the building. There are no reports of injuries right now. KCBD has a crew on the scene and we will continue to update this story as we get more information. Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.
Firefighters were called out to a structure fire at 1708 18th street around 4:00 Friday morning. Heavy smoke can be seen throughout the building. There are no reports of injuries right now. KCBD has a crew on the scene and we will continue to update this story as we get more information. Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.