Dense fog may cause travel issues Wednesday morning

We're expecting dense fog to blanket the region through mid day on Wednesday.

Visibilities could be near zero until 9 or 10 a.m., so use caution as you drive in the area.

Temperatures will warm as the sun and southwest winds burn the fog away. High temps should make it to the mid to upper 50s across the region by late afternoon. It will likely be warmer in the western areas compared to the region off of the Caprock.

As the area begins to dry out this week and winds increase from the southwest daytime highs will climb to the 60s both Thursday and Friday. Those winds will blow in another chance of rain and possibly some dust over the weekend.

Wind speeds my hit 50 mph by Friday and Saturday.

This time the rain chances for the weekend are on the low side and no arctic air to deal with for Saturday and Sunday.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.