Hoop Madness Scores: 1/17

We've got all your high school basketball scores and highlights from around the South Plains.
GIRLS
Ralls 24
Abernathy 80
Petersburg 47
Anton 29
Sudan 61
Bovina 34
Levelland 55
Brownfield 34
Post 50
Crosbyton 35
O'Donnell 85
Dawson 53
Roosevelt 34
Dimmitt 25
Denver City 52
Estacado 39
New Deal 58
Floydada 50
Tascosa 43
Frenship 54
Idalou 72
Friona 47
Jayton 47
Guthrie 42
Haskell 52
Hamlin 34
Kress 12
Hart 41
Tulia 53
Highland Park 60
Grady 37
Klondike 46
Nazareth 77
Lazbuddie 18
Farwell 68
Lockney 45
San Jacinto 49
Lubbock Christian 47
Monterey 50
Lubbock Cooper 40
Coronado 55
Lubbock High 43
Greenwood 59
Lubbock Titans 56 F/OT
Littlefield 37
Muleshoe 34 F/OT
Wilson 20
New Home 51
Hale Center 34
Olton 69
Motley County 21
Paducah 63
Smyer 40
Plains 68
Palo Duro 38
Plainview 44
All Saints 28
Ropes 47
Loop 6
Sands 53
Lamesa 30
Seminole 46
SpringLake-Earth 37
Silverton 64
Shallowater 39
Slaton 45
Ascension 52
Southcrest 23
Morton 35
Sundown 54
Snyder 20
Sweetwater 67
Seagraves 56
Tahoka 62
Midland Trinity 31
Trinity Christian 75
Spur 45
Valley 32
Meadow 23
Wellman-Union 49
Lorenzo 40
Whiteface 27
BOYS
Ralls 28
Abernathy 58
Levelland 51
Brownfield 47
Post 53
Crosbyton 27
Denver City 45
Estacado 77
New Deal 68
Floydada 45
Tascosa 60
Frenship 68 F/OT
Idalou 59
Friona 45
Jayton 51
Guthrie 18
Kress 61
Hart 75
Borden County 91
Hermleigh 29
Ira 40
Highland 22
Tulia 79
Highland Park 53
Nazareth 85
Lazbuddie 18
Farwell 76
Lockney 55
Monterey 62
Lu 48
San Jacinto 67
Lubbock Christian 70
Coronado 65
Lubbock High 38
Littlefield 65
Muleshoe 49
Wilson 14
New Home 70
Hale Center 51
Olton 61
Smyer 51
Plains 29
Palo Duro 61
Plainview 70
Loop 39
Sands 83
Lamesa 65
Seminole 60
Springlake Earth 64
Silverton 57
Shallowater 58
Slaton 54
Ropes 98
Southland 24
Morton 32
Sundown 61
Snyder 41
Sweetwater 46
Seagraves 56
Tahoka 64
Midland Trinity 20
Trinity Christian 84
Spur 37
Valley 57
Meadow 54
Wellman-Union 30
Lorenzo 70
Whiteface 60
Amherst 59
Whitharral 36
