Hoop Madness Scores: 1/17

Hoop Madness Scores: 1/17

Posted by Pete Christy, Sports Director
We've got all your high school basketball scores and highlights from around the South Plains.

GIRLS

Ralls 24
Abernathy 80

Petersburg 47
Anton 29

Sudan 61
Bovina 34

Levelland 55
Brownfield 34

Post 50
Crosbyton 35

O'Donnell 85
Dawson 53

Roosevelt 34
Dimmitt 25

Denver City 52
Estacado 39

New Deal 58
Floydada 50

Tascosa 43
Frenship 54

Idalou 72
Friona 47

Jayton 47
Guthrie 42

Haskell 52
Hamlin 34

Kress 12
Hart 41

Tulia 53
Highland Park 60

Grady 37
Klondike 46

Nazareth 77
Lazbuddie 18

Farwell 68
Lockney 45

San Jacinto 49
Lubbock Christian 47

Monterey 50
Lubbock Cooper 40

Coronado 55
Lubbock High 43

Greenwood 59
Lubbock Titans 56 F/OT

Littlefield 37
Muleshoe 34 F/OT

Wilson 20
New Home 51

Hale Center 34
Olton 69

Motley County 21
Paducah 63

Smyer 40
Plains 68

Palo Duro 38
Plainview 44

All Saints 28
Ropes 47

Loop 6
Sands 53

Lamesa 30
Seminole 46

SpringLake-Earth 37
Silverton 64

Shallowater 39
Slaton 45

Ascension 52
Southcrest 23

Morton 35
Sundown 54

Snyder 20
Sweetwater 67

Seagraves 56
Tahoka 62

Midland Trinity 31
Trinity Christian 75

Spur 45
Valley 32

Meadow 23
Wellman-Union 49

Lorenzo 40
Whiteface 27

BOYS

Ralls 28
Abernathy 58

Levelland 51
Brownfield 47

Post 53
Crosbyton 27

Denver City 45
Estacado 77

New Deal 68
Floydada 45

Tascosa 60
Frenship 68 F/OT

Idalou 59
Friona 45

Jayton 51
Guthrie 18

Kress 61
Hart 75

Borden County 91
Hermleigh 29

Ira 40
Highland 22

Tulia 79
Highland Park 53

Nazareth 85
Lazbuddie 18

Farwell 76
Lockney 55

Monterey 62
Lu 48

San Jacinto 67
Lubbock Christian 70

Coronado 65
Lubbock High 38

Littlefield 65
Muleshoe 49

Wilson 14
New Home 70

Hale Center 51
Olton 61

Smyer 51
Plains 29

Palo Duro 61
Plainview 70

Loop 39
Sands 83

Lamesa 65
Seminole 60

Springlake Earth 64
Silverton 57

Shallowater 58
Slaton 54

Ropes 98
Southland 24

Morton 32
Sundown 61

Snyder 41
Sweetwater 46

Seagraves 56
Tahoka 64

Midland Trinity 20
Trinity Christian 84

Spur 37
Valley 57

Meadow 54
Wellman-Union 30

Lorenzo 70
Whiteface 60

Amherst 59
Whitharral 36

