All 4 shows sold out for Garth Brooks World Tour with Trisha Yearwood

Garth Brooks is returning to the Texas Panhandle for the first time in 20 years and it took less than one hour to sell out all four shows. He broke his previous West Texas/Panhandle record set in 1997 with more than 50,000 tickets sold to this year's concerts.

The previous record set in July 1997 was 22,000 tickets sold at Potter County Stadium.

The 2016 CMA Entertainer of the Year will stop in at the United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock on Saturday, April 1st, as part of his world tour with Trisha Yearwood. The first show is Friday, March 31 at 7 p.m. The second show is Saturday, April 1 at 3 p.m. The third show is Saturday, April 1 at 7 p.m. The fourth show is Sunday, April 2 at 3 p.m.

Tickets went on sale Friday, January 27th at 10 am. and were sold out before 11 a.m.

Garth Brooks recently won Entertainer of the Year at the CMA Awards for a fifth time, a first for any artist. He is also the first artist in history to receive 7 Diamond awards for the now seven albums certified by the RIAA at over 10 million album sales each and remains the #1-selling solo artist in U.S. history certified by the RIAA with over 138 million album sales.

Garth is currently on the three-year Garth Brooks World Tour with Trisha Yearwood. The tour began with 11 sold out shows at the Allstate Arena in Chicago. The tour is smashing records previously held by such acts as The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, and even Garth Brooks. In two years the tour is approaching 5 MILLION tickets sold, making it the biggest tour in the world.

Garth has also launched Inside Studio G, a weekly Facebook Live series. It airs every Monday on Garth's Facebook page at 7:00 PM EDT.



You can follow him at:

https://www.facebook.com/GarthBrooks

https://twitter.com/garthbrooks

http://instagram.com/garthbrooks



Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.