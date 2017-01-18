Lea County Sheriff dies in car crash - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Lea County Sheriff dies in car crash

By Jenna Siffringer, Reporter
Source: Lea County Sheriff's Office Source: Lea County Sheriff's Office
LEA COUNTY, NM (KCBD) -

According to the Hobbs News-Sun, Lea County Sheriff Steve Ackerman died Tuesday night in a single vehicle accident near Encino in central New Mexico. There were no other passengers. The Lea County Sheriff's Office confirmed the crash.

The procession from Albuquerque to Lea County begins around 12:00 pm on Thursday, January 19th. The route can be found on the Chaves County Sheriff's Facebook page. Law enforcement agencies are asking others to come out and show support for Ackerman.

Ackerman's family is asking that instead of flowers everyone donate to the Williams Syndrome Association in his name. You can find more information on the website or by going to the Lea County Sheriff's Facebook page. 

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved. 

