Lea County Sheriff dies in car crash

Laurie Tolboom, a graduate student from Dublin, Texas, has been announced as the 56th Masked Rider for Texas Tech.
Republican leaders in Congress remain dubious that a health care bill can emerge from the House next week after lawmakers return from their spring break.
Dow Chemical is pushing the Trump administration to scrap the findings of federal scientists who point to a family of widely used pesticides as harmful to about 1,800 critically threatened or endangered species.
President Donald Trump says businesses and individuals will receive a "massive tax cut" under a tax reform package he plans to unveil next week.
