Nicholas Sharp sentenced to 99 years for aggravated robbery

25-year-old Nicholas Sharp has been sentenced to 99 years in prison for aggravated robbery.

Police say he broke into a home back in June of 2015 in the 5500 block of 95th Street.

According to court documents, Sharp threatened the homeowner with a gun before stealing money and a laptop.

Sharp had a previous conviction for a 2009 robbery that involved bodily injury to a homeowner and was sentenced to five years in prison. He served 743 days from Jan 2009 until Dec 2011.

Barbara Head Impact Statement

In the early hours of June 23, 2015 Nicholas Sharp made decisions and took actions that dramatically impacted my life. The broken window and stolen property are the obvious, tangible things that he did but other results of his decisions are far more important and serious. At approximately 3am on June 23, 2015 this man took my safety and security. He stole my ability to have restful sleep and peace of mind. It has been more than a year and a half but I am still (and will probably always) be unable to rest well. I sometimes lie awake staring at my bedroom window fearful that he may someday return to make good on his threat to “come back and kill” me if I called the police.

Other effects of Mr. Sharp’s decisions that night include that I gave up clinical nursing that I had practiced for thirty years and a dream job as a flight nurse, something I had wanted to do since I was a girl. I have taken care of many types of patients and people over my nursing career, including working in a 600 bed men’s prison for over three years, but have never been as scared as I was that night. While I am still in nursing I no longer provide direct patient care.

I continue to see a counselor weekly and take medication to deal with the effects of the trauma that this man inflicted upon me. I have rearranged my bedroom, I secure my gun on my headboard every night, I have a security system and check my home when I enter in efforts to have a relative sense of security but I still startle easily and awaken during the night, sometimes from a noise and sometimes just frightened. I frequently contemplate selling my house and moving away from where I was harmed and the constant reminder provided by his folks living next door to me.

Nicholas Aaron Sharp is a dangerous man. He has proven that he has no respect or concern for others. Whether prison will be beneficial for him is not the issue. The issue is public safety. The public (including myself) is not safe with Mr. Sharp out in society. Whether he is taking medication or not is not relevant as he has proven that he cannot be relied upon to take medication. We are only safe when he is incarcerated.

