Lubbock United, Walmart stores offering free grocery pickup

Time is currency for many busy families and United Supermarkets recently launched a new service, curbside pick-up, making it simpler for families to get groceries. Some Walmart stores are doing it too though their website Online Grocery Pick-Up.

Chris Farr, E-Commerce Manager for United Supermarkets, says "In a day and age where everyone is so time starved.... you have stay at home moms with multiple kids and this allows us to give that time back to those individuals."

Online orders through Walmart have a $30 minimum and when you schedule a pick up time there is a one hour window customers choose from, committing to be at the store within that slot to get the items you've paid for.

United Supermarkets has a $50 minimum and customers choose a 2 hour window for pick-up.

"It is all separated and labeled, we store it in the correct departments whether it be frozen or dairy, it'll be in a separate cooler. We have specially trained people to pick your meat and your produce. Our goal is if I wouldn't buy it then I'm not giving it to that guest."

Walmart locations:

http://grocery.walmart.com



6315 82nd Street

4215 S Loop 289

702 W Loop 289

1911 Marsha Sharp Freeway

United Supermarkets locations:

http://www.shopstreetside.com/



Market Street at 50th & Indiana

United at 130th & Indiana

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.