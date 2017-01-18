Lubbock United, Walmart stores offering free grocery pickup - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Lubbock United, Walmart stores offering free grocery pickup

By Taylor Lee, Weekend Anchor
Curbside pick-up, Credit: KCBD NEWS Curbside pick-up, Credit: KCBD NEWS
Chris Farr, E-commerce manager, United Supermarkets Credit: KCBD NEWS Chris Farr, E-commerce manager, United Supermarkets Credit: KCBD NEWS
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

Time is currency for many busy families and United Supermarkets recently launched a new service, curbside pick-up, making it simpler for families to get groceries. Some Walmart stores are doing it too though their website Online Grocery Pick-Up.

 Chris Farr, E-Commerce Manager for United Supermarkets, says "In a day and age where everyone is so time starved.... you have stay at home moms with multiple kids and this allows us to give that time back to those individuals."

Online orders through Walmart have a $30 minimum and when you schedule a pick up time there is a one hour window customers choose from, committing to be at the store within that slot to get the items you've paid for. 

United Supermarkets has a $50 minimum and customers choose a 2 hour window for pick-up. 

"It is all separated and labeled, we store it in the correct departments whether it be frozen or dairy, it'll be in a separate cooler. We have specially trained people to pick your meat and your produce. Our goal is if I wouldn't buy it then I'm not giving it to that guest." 

Walmart locations:

http://grocery.walmart.com

6315 82nd Street
4215 S Loop 289
702 W Loop 289
1911 Marsha Sharp Freeway

United Supermarkets locations:

http://www.shopstreetside.com/

Market Street at 50th & Indiana
United at 130th & Indiana

