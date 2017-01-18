George H.W. Bush moved to ICU, Barbara admitted to hospital

NBC News is reporting former President George H.W. Bush has been admitted to the intensive care unit.

Bush's office released a statement saying he was admitted to Houston Methodist Hospital to address an acute respiratory problem stemming from pneumonia. Doctors performed a procedure to protect and clear his airway. He is now in stable condition and resting in the ICU where he will be under observation.

NBC News also tweeted First Lady Barbara Bush has also been admitted to the Houston Methodist Hospital this morning as a precaution after experiencing fatigue and coughing.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.