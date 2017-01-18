George H.W. Bush moved to ICU, Barbara admitted to hospital

Arkansas carried out its first execution in nearly 12 years despite a flurry of legal challenges that spared three convicted killers.
President Donald Trump says businesses and individuals will receive a "massive tax cut" under a tax reform package he plans to unveil next week.
Republican leaders in Congress remain dubious that a health care bill can emerge from the House next week after lawmakers return from their spring break.
During the annual Passing of the Guns Ceremony, two Texas Tech students, Zachary Williams and Brac Hartman, were revealed as the Raider Red mascot for the 2016-2017 academic year.
