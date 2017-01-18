Lubbock police searching for suspects in coin machine theft

Lubbock police are searching for suspects in the theft of coin machines from the 25 Cent Car Wash at 3606 50th Street on Monday, Jan. 16.

They're searching for a white Ford F250 extended cab pickup truck with a light bar on the roof and a headache rack on the bed of the truck.

They say the suspects used the truck to pull the coin machines out of the wall and out of the ground.

This pickup was actually reported stolen the day after the theft from J&D Autos lot. The owner, Jose Sanchez, said he will offer a reward for its return.

Brad Green, the manager of 25 Cent Car Wash, said while about $1,200 worth of quarters was inside the machines, the theft caused at least $12,000 worth of damage to the business.

Green said they will offer a $1,500 reward for any information leading to the arrest and conviction of the two thieves.

Investigators believe the suspects are two males. If you have any information on this case police ask that you call Crime Line at 741-1000.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.