Wayland Baptist's Andrea Bond is National Swimmer of Week - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Wayland Baptist's Andrea Bond is National Swimmer of Week

By Pete Christy, Sports Director
Andrea Bond (Source: Wayland Baptist) Andrea Bond (Source: Wayland Baptist)
Andrea Bond of Wayland Baptist has been named the National NAIA Women's Swimmer of the week by College Swimming.

The Freshman from Russellville, Arkansas had a terrific performance at a meet January 7th In Colorado Springs.

According to Wayland Baptist, she owns the NAIA’s third-fastest time in the 50-yard freestyle (24.28), fourth-fastest in the 100 free (52.97) and eighth-fastest in the 100 fly (58.87). She also has helped WBU to the NAIA’s second-best time in the 200 freestyle relay (1:37.05), fourth-fastest in the 400 free relay (3:38.48), and third-fastest in the 200 medley relay (1:49.55).

Wayland Baptist is back in the pool January 21st in Midland against UTPB and Southwestern.

