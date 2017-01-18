Wayland Baptist's Andrea Bond is National Swimmer of Week

Andrea Bond of Wayland Baptist has been named the National NAIA Women's Swimmer of the week by College Swimming.

The Freshman from Russellville, Arkansas had a terrific performance at a meet January 7th In Colorado Springs.

According to Wayland Baptist, she owns the NAIA’s third-fastest time in the 50-yard freestyle (24.28), fourth-fastest in the 100 free (52.97) and eighth-fastest in the 100 fly (58.87). She also has helped WBU to the NAIA’s second-best time in the 200 freestyle relay (1:37.05), fourth-fastest in the 400 free relay (3:38.48), and third-fastest in the 200 medley relay (1:49.55).

Wayland Baptist is back in the pool January 21st in Midland against UTPB and Southwestern.

