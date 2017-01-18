Red Raider baseball ranked 14th in preseason

The D1 Preseason Baseball poll has Texas Tech ranked 14th. It's the 3rd straight season the Red Raiders are in the preseason rankings.

The Red Raiders are also #29 in the Collegiate Baseball preseason poll.

Texas Tech went 47-20 last year making the College World Series and finished #4 in the Nation.

The Red Raiders return 17 from last year's Big 12 Championship team.

Texas Tech opens the season February 17th on the road in Mississippi facing Western Illinois and Mississippi State.

