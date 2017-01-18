Frenship's Paul Page wins 300th game

What a 300th win it was for Frenship Coach Paul Page. He saw his Tigers roar past #16 Tascosa 68-60 in Overtime Tuesday night in Wolfforth.

Page is in his third season at Frenship. He's previously coached at Rule, Olney, Roby and Seminole.

Congrats to Coach Page.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.