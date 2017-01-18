Frenship's Paul Page wins 300th game - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Frenship's Paul Page wins 300th game

By Pete Christy, Sports Director
Paul Page (Provided by Frenship ISD) Paul Page (Provided by Frenship ISD)
WOLFFORTH, TX (KCBD) -

What a 300th win it was for Frenship Coach Paul Page. He saw his Tigers roar past #16 Tascosa 68-60 in Overtime Tuesday night in Wolfforth.

Page is in his third season at Frenship. He's previously coached at Rule, Olney, Roby and Seminole.

Congrats to Coach Page.

