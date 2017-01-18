Inauguration ceremony for new Wayland Baptist University president set for Jan. 25

Inauguration ceremony for Wayland Baptist University president to be held on Jauary 25 (Source: Wayland Baptist University)

The inauguration ceremony for Wayland Baptist University President Dr. Bobby Hall will take place on Jan. 25.

Dr. Hall is no stranger to the university.

He earned a bachelor's degree in business administration and a master's degree in management from Wayland.

He received his doctor of education degree in higher education administration with a minor in management from Texas Tech University.

Dr. Hall will be the first alumnus to serve as the university's president.

Since arriving at Wayland Baptist University in 1981, he has served as director of sports information, photography, placement and career planning, university relations, and institutional research and effectiveness.

Dr. Hall has also served as director of graduate studies, administering master's degree programs in business administration, management, education, science, and religion for students in Plainview, San Antonio, Lubbock, Amarillo, Wichita Falls and Clovis, New Mexico.

Dr. Hall most recently served as the Executive Vice President and Provost at the university, serving as chief operating and academic officer of the 13-campus system.

Robert Kollman is on the Board of Trustees at the university and also served on the hiring committee.

"We had a really extensive search for this 13th president for Wayland," Kollman said.

Kollman said they had a great list of candidates and was honored to present Dr. Hall to the rest of the board.

Dr. Hall said he plans to continue the mission of the university, which he said is very vibrant.

"Wayland has expressed itself across six states, 13 campuses and about 50 teaching sites as well as around the world through its online programs. we intend to continue to grow in all of those ways while at the same time, finding new ways to serve the communities and the students that we serve and also finding ways to diversify our revenue streams and grow our endowment," Dr. Hall said.

The ceremony will take place at Harral Memorial Auditorium at 11 a.m. on January 25.

Click here to learn more.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.