Husband of Lubbock city councilwoman files civil rights lawsuit against LPD officer

The husband of a Lubbock city councilwoman has filed a civil rights lawsuit against the city of Lubbock. The lawsuit stems from a traffic stop made by a Lubbock police officer back in January of 2015 that allegedly turned violent.

Lubbock Police Officer Hugh Glen Osborn is the focus of the lawsuit, which was filed on Jan. 12, 2017. The suit alleges that Osborn pushed, choked, punched and repeatedly head-butted Shaun A. Harris, the husband of District 2 Councilwoman Sheila Patterson-Harris.

According to the lawsuit, Osborn tried to pull Harris over in the early morning hours of Jan. 13, 2015, but the lawsuit says Harris was unable to safely come to a stop because of the snowy and icy weather. The lawsuit says the encounter happened just hours after the death of Harris' mother.

Dashcam video from the stop shows Osborn following Harris for more than two and a half minutes before Harris stops. But, Harris' Attorney, Nick Olguin, says there is an explanation beyond the snowy and icy conditions for why his client didn't stop.

"At the time, Mr. Harris actually had a warrant out for his arrest...so he's driving down the road and he wants to pull his car over in front of his house so his car doesn't get towed," says Harris.

You can hear Osborne on his PA system threatening to take Harris to jail if he doesn't pull over.

The suit says that once Harris stopped, Osborn got out of his patrol vehicle, walked to Harris' car, opened the door and proceeded to assault him.

The dashcam video shows Osborn's upper body leaning into the car for a period of time, then the officer steps back and appears to be having some kind of verbal exchange with Harris.

But then the video shows Osborn walking away from Harris' car without writing him a ticket, getting in his patrol car and driving away.

Olguin says when looking into the stop, he found something that bothered him.

"Whenever we looked into the matter, it turned out there's no call sheets, there's no record that he even pulled Mr. Harris over as would be typical police protocol," Olguin said.

Currently, Harris has an open case against him, for theft, which is a felony. This case against him is one of 16 different charges over the years, which include burglary, criminal trespass and domestic violence.

But, Olguin says despite Harris' rap sheet, he has nothing against the Lubbock Police Department.

"What we wanted to do was not even bring a lawsuit. We wanted it to be handled outside of court if it could be handled. And I don't even mean monetarily….we had talked to (Greg) Stevens and I had understood that they were gonna do their investigation and that they were gonna present the case to the district Attorney's office to see if charges were gonna be filed and I think charges should've been filed on this case, because I think it was an assault," Olguin said.

When we looked into Osborn's personnel file, we found that in his more than 20 years with the department, he was the focus of three internal affairs investigations which resulted in one exoneration, one 90-day suspension and one indefinite suspension.

His file also included eight letters of commendation.

"I kinda felt like, this situation kinda got swept under the rug and didn't get handled properly and I don't think that's right...because if it was average joe, citizen who did this, they'd be in handcuffs and they'd be in jail."

Olguin acknowledges his client is married to a city councilwoman, but says this case has nothing to do with her.

"What we're talking about here is the difference between right and wrong. but whether it puts Mr. Harris' wife, Shelia, in a compromising position, I don't know. I guess that's gonna be up to the public come voting day, and that's going to be their decision. Our perspective at this point in time is this is between right and wrong, and that's it," Olguin said.

The City of Lubbock did release a statement saying, "The City of Lubbock does not comment on pending litigation. However, due to the unique circumstances surrounding this case, the council person related to the Plaintiff will recuse herself and will not be present or participate whenever the matter is discussed. The council member agrees that recusal is appropriate and in the best interest of all parties."

According to the lawsuit, Harris is seeking damages for his medical bills following that night as well as additional damages for "shame, embarrassment, humiliation, mental anguish, pain and suffering, as well as the disfigurement in the past and future."

