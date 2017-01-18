LFR fights fire in abandoned house at 46th & University

Lubbock Fire Rescue battled a fire in an abandoned house at the corner of 46th & University on Wednesday afternoon.

The fire started around 2:30 p.m. but was brought under control by 3 p.m.

Fire officials say this abandoned home sustained heavy fire and smoke damage, but no one was displaced or injured.

Fire marshals are still investigating the cause of the blaze.

If you have any information regarding this fire please contact the Lubbock Fire Marshal's office at 775-2646.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.