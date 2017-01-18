LFR fights fire in abandoned house at 46th & University

KCBD crews are currently on the scene of a situation near Parkland Avenue and Zenith Drives.
Twenty-year-old Marcell Woodall is currently in custody after an alleged armed robbery took place near a Schlotzky's Sandwich shop at 5204 Slide Rd.
A bill aimed at combating cyberbullying will soon face a vote on the Senate floor in Austin.Senate Bill 179, otherwise known as “David’s Law”, stems from the suicide of 16 year-old David Molak last January in San Antonio.
Arkansas carried out its first execution in nearly 12 years despite a flurry of legal challenges that spared three convicted killers.
President Donald Trump says businesses and individuals will receive a "massive tax cut" under a tax reform package he plans to unveil next week.
