Texas Tech golfer looking to defend South America Amateur Championship

Texas Tech freshman Sofia Garcia is looking to three-peat at the South American Amateur Champion as she tees off Thursday in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Winning the title the past two years, Garcia will look to be the first to win the 72-hole event three times.

Last year she defended her title by a stroke shooting seven under par.

Her best finish as a Red Raider came in her second event as she came in fifth at the Jim West Challenge.

