LPD searching for suspected package thief in stolen pickup

Lubbock police are searching for a suspect in a stolen pickup accused of stealing packages off porches in the 3900 block of 101st Street.

Police got the call at 1:20 p.m., and when they ran the plates of the reported vehicle, it came back stolen.

An officer spotted the vehicle near 122nd Street and Quaker around 2 p.m. but lost sight of him after a brief pursuit.

The vehicle was last seen around Tech Cafe on 130th Street.

The suspect is described as a white male about 5'11". The stolen vehicle is a red Ford F250 with a large grill, possibly a diesel. License plate: BLD 5041

If you have any information about this case, police ask that you contact Crime Line at 741-1000.

