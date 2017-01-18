Red Raider tennis home opener coming earlier

The Texas Tech men's tennis team will now play their home opener earlier than expected when they host Wichita State Saturday at 7 p.m. indoors at the Lubbock Country Club.

The home opener comes a week earlier than expected because Tech's season opener last week in Orlando against Arizona was rained out.

Admission to Tech's match is free as are all of Texas Tech's regular season matches.

Go check out Texas Tech tennis at the Lubbock Country Club Saturday.

