Red Raider tennis home opener coming earlier

Battling back from deficits all night, the 4th ranked Red Raiders couldn’t hold off Oklahoma State, falling 12-10 in front of the 6th largest sold out crowd of the season, at Rip Griffin Park Friday night.
Battling back from deficits all night, the 4th ranked Red Raiders couldn’t hold off Oklahoma State, falling 12-10 in front of the 6th largest sold out crowd of the season, at Rip Griffin Park Friday night.
The pitching staff No.7 Lubbock Christian University shutout Newman twice and Brent Stewart combined to go 5-of-7 from the plate with 10 total bases, as LCU swept the Jets 6-0 and 2-0 in a Friday Heartland Conference doubleheader at Hays Field.
The pitching staff No.7 Lubbock Christian University shutout Newman twice and Brent Stewart combined to go 5-of-7 from the plate with 10 total bases, as LCU swept the Jets 6-0 and 2-0 in a Friday Heartland Conference doubleheader at Hays Field.
EXTRA INNINGS: 4.21
EXTRA INNINGS: 4.21
J.K. Hester was approved by the school board Thursday night as Loop's new Head Football Coach.
J.K. Hester was approved by the school board Thursday night as Loop's new Head Football Coach.
The Cowboys will open the 2017 regular season in primetime against a familiar foe: the New York Giants. For the third straight year and fifth time in the last six seasons, the Cowboys and Giants will square off in Week 1 on Sunday night, Sept. 10, at AT&T Stadium.
The Cowboys will open the 2017 regular season in primetime against a familiar foe: the New York Giants. For the third straight year and fifth time in the last six seasons, the Cowboys and Giants will square off in Week 1 on Sunday night, Sept. 10, at AT&T Stadium.