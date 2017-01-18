LISD announces major schedule changes for 2017-2018 school year

The Lubbock Independent School District has announced an important scheduling change that will affect the time parents drop-off and pick-up students in the 2017-2018 school year.

All elementary schools will start at 7:45 a.m. and end at 3:25 p.m.

For middle schools, their school day will begin at 8:20 a.m. and end at 4 p.m.

High school students will start school at 8:15 a.m. and get out at 3:55 p.m.

The school district tells us, right now, schools within the district all start and end at different times.

They hope this new change will be easier to manage for parents, students, faculty and staff.

Nancy Sharp, executive director of communications for LISD, tells us this change will also allow them to hit the required amount of instruction time of 75,600 minutes.

"We also had more instructional time at middle schools than we did at elementary and high schools,” Sharp says. “So, we needed to make all of that consistent and a consistent bell schedules for every elementary school, every middle school, every high school. So, that's what we've done."

LISD says a survey was done by staff, parents and students regarding the bell schedule across the school.

They received the results in December 2016. Responses indicated most surveyors were satisfied with the current bell schedule. So, the district made the times consistent across the schools.

