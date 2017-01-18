Red Raiders top TCU 75-69

The Red Raiders remain perfect at the United Supermarkets Arena as they topped TCU 75-69.

Keenan Evans led the way with 20. Zach Smith added 19 and Justin Gray scored 18 points.

Tech is now 12-0 at home and moves to 14-4 overall. The Red Raiders are 3-3 in the Big 12.

The Horned Frogs fall to 14-4 and 3-3 in conference. They had matched their best start in program history through 17 games.

The Red Raiders are back at the USA Saturday hosting Oklahoma State at 1 p.m.

