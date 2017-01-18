Red Raiders top TCU 75-69 - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Breaking

Red Raiders top TCU 75-69

By Pete Christy, Sports Director
Bio
Connect
Biography
(Source: KCBD) (Source: KCBD)
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

The Red Raiders remain perfect at the United Supermarkets Arena as they topped TCU 75-69.

Keenan Evans led the way with 20. Zach Smith added 19 and Justin Gray scored 18 points.

Tech is now 12-0 at home and moves to 14-4 overall. The Red Raiders are 3-3 in the Big 12.

The Horned Frogs fall to 14-4 and 3-3 in conference. They had matched their best start in program history through 17 games.

The Red Raiders are back at the USA Saturday hosting Oklahoma State at 1 p.m.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.

  • SPORTSMore>>

  • Oklahoma State outlasts no. 4 Texas Tech

    Oklahoma State outlasts no. 4 Texas Tech

    Friday, April 21 2017 11:55 PM EDT2017-04-22 03:55:21 GMT
    (Source: KCBD Graphic)(Source: KCBD Graphic)

    Battling back from deficits all night, the 4th ranked Red Raiders couldn’t hold off Oklahoma State, falling 12-10 in front of the 6th largest sold out crowd of the season, at Rip Griffin Park Friday night. 

    Battling back from deficits all night, the 4th ranked Red Raiders couldn’t hold off Oklahoma State, falling 12-10 in front of the 6th largest sold out crowd of the season, at Rip Griffin Park Friday night. 

  • Chaps shutout Newman

    Chaps shutout Newman

    Friday, April 21 2017 11:03 PM EDT2017-04-22 03:03:15 GMT
    Source: Lubbock Christian UniversitySource: Lubbock Christian University

    The pitching staff No.7 Lubbock Christian University shutout Newman twice and Brent Stewart combined to go 5-of-7 from the plate with 10 total bases, as LCU swept the Jets 6-0 and 2-0 in a Friday Heartland Conference doubleheader at Hays Field.
     

    The pitching staff No.7 Lubbock Christian University shutout Newman twice and Brent Stewart combined to go 5-of-7 from the plate with 10 total bases, as LCU swept the Jets 6-0 and 2-0 in a Friday Heartland Conference doubleheader at Hays Field.
     

  • EXTRA INNINGS: 4.21

    EXTRA INNINGS: 4.21

    Friday, April 21 2017 10:53 PM EDT2017-04-22 02:53:29 GMT
    Source: KCBD GraphicSource: KCBD Graphic

    EXTRA INNINGS: 4.21

    EXTRA INNINGS: 4.21

    •   
Powered by Frankly