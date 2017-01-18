I Beat Pete: Facing Abernathy Antelopes

This week we headed out to D1 Sports Training as they invited the Abernathy Antelopes out to honor them for their 12-3 State Semifinal football season.
They set up a course on their indoor field where we had to aim at objects for pigskin points ranging from 5 to 25 points.
The closer the target the smaller the points.
Abernathy had a tremendous season and we were honored to cover them all season and now compete against them.
If you have a challenge, email me at ibeatpete@kcbd.com
