I Beat Pete: Facing Abernathy Antelopes

This week we headed out to D1 Sports Training as they invited the Abernathy Antelopes out to honor them for their 12-3 State Semifinal football season.

They set up a course on their indoor field where we had to aim at objects for pigskin points ranging from 5 to 25 points.

The closer the target the smaller the points.

Abernathy had a tremendous season and we were honored to cover them all season and now compete against them.

