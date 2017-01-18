Johnny Rodriguez Pays It Forward: 1/18

This week's Pay it Forward segment started out on N. University Near Loop 289.

As usual, we set up with our sign seeking this weeks playmaker.

Johnny Rodriguez showed up within seconds.

We asked Johnny who he wanted to help.

Johnny chose Raymond Zavala as this weeks recipient of $300.

Johnny told us that he worked with Raymond years ago at the Texas Tech health sciences center.

Johnny told us that Raymond was semi – retired. He told us that Raymond has grandchildren and could really use the money because he is a good man who helps other people.

We found Raymond working at a local storage facility.

Johnny counted out $300 to Raymond.

Raymond was very excited. He told us he was blessed to have a friend like Johnny.

Raymond said, "Thank you very much."

Be looking for our Pay it Forward sign soon. You may be the next person to make someone's day!

