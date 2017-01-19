Lubbock man charged with shooting roommate during overnight argument

A Lubbock man is behind bars today, accused of shooting his roommate during an overnight argument.

Police were called to the 5400 block of 24th Street around 1:45 a.m. Thursday.

44-year-old Shawn Dorman was placed under arrest, facing an outstanding warrant and charges of aggravated assault.

The victim claims he and his roommate got into an argument, and he was chased into his room. When he closed the door to his bedroom, the victim says his roommate shot him through the door. The victim then drove himself to the hospital to be treated for his injuries.

His injuries were not considered life-threatening.

