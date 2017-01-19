Brian Loncar died of 'toxic effect of cocaine'

An Afghan official says more than 100 army personnel have been killed or wounded after gunmen wearing army uniforms stormed a military compound in Balkh province.
An Afghan official says more than 100 army personnel have been killed or wounded after gunmen wearing army uniforms stormed a military compound in Balkh province.
Thousands of people are expected to attend March for Science events around the world to promote the understanding of science as well as defending it from various attacks, including U.S. government budget cuts.
Thousands of people are expected to attend March for Science events around the world to promote the understanding of science as well as defending it from various attacks, including U.S. government budget cuts.
President Donald Trump says businesses and individuals will receive a "massive tax cut" under a tax reform package he plans to unveil next week.
President Donald Trump says businesses and individuals will receive a "massive tax cut" under a tax reform package he plans to unveil next week.
Dustin Burrows, the district 83 representative is gaining high praises from a local juvenile justice official. This comes after Burrows spoke out against House Bill 122 Thursday, before the bill was to be passed.
Dustin Burrows, the district 83 representative is gaining high praises from a local juvenile justice official. This comes after Burrows spoke out against House Bill 122 Thursday, before the bill was to be passed.
Republican leaders in Congress remain dubious that a health care bill can emerge from the House next week after lawmakers return from their spring break.
Republican leaders in Congress remain dubious that a health care bill can emerge from the House next week after lawmakers return from their spring break.