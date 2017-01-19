Sanderson heading to Midland Greenwood

Levelland's Jared Sanderson will be the new football coach/AD at Midland Greenwood.

Sanderson rebuilt the football program at Levelland guiding the Lobos to their first playoff win in 18 years when they beat Clint in 2014.

The Lobos improved every season under him and made deeper playoff runs .

Levelland won their first District Title in 28 years this past season with record breaking QB Nick Gerber. Levelland went 10-4 this year.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.