Sanderson heading to Midland Greenwood

By Pete Christy, Sports Director
Jared Sanderson (Source: KCBD Video) Jared Sanderson (Source: KCBD Video)
MIDLAND, TX (KCBD) -

Levelland's Jared Sanderson will be the new football coach/AD at Midland Greenwood.

Sanderson rebuilt the football program at Levelland guiding the Lobos to their first playoff win in 18 years when they beat Clint in 2014.

The Lobos improved every season under him and made deeper playoff runs .

Levelland won their first District Title in 28 years this past season with record breaking QB Nick Gerber. Levelland went 10-4 this year.

  • No. 4 Red Raiders bounce back against Oklahoma State

    The 4th ranked Red Raider baseball team had a huge bounce back performance against Oklahoma State, beating the Cowboys (8-2).

  • Gregg Moreland steps down as Lamesa coach, will remain AD

    After nine seasons as the Lamesa boys basketball coach, Gregg Moreland decided to step down, but he will remain as the Golden Tornadoes Athletic Director.

  • Former Giro winner Scarponi dies after collision with van

    Former Giro d'Italia winner Michele Scarponi has died after being hit by a van while training.

