Sanderson heading to Midland Greenwood

The 4th ranked Red Raider baseball team had a huge bounce back performance against Oklahoma State, beating the Cowboys (8-2).
The 4th ranked Red Raider baseball team had a huge bounce back performance against Oklahoma State, beating the Cowboys (8-2).
After nine seasons as the Lamesa boys basketball coach, Gregg Moreland decided to step down, but he will remain as the Golden Tornadoes Athletic Director.
After nine seasons as the Lamesa boys basketball coach, Gregg Moreland decided to step down, but he will remain as the Golden Tornadoes Athletic Director.
Former Giro d'Italia winner Michele Scarponi has died after being hit by a van while training.
Former Giro d'Italia winner Michele Scarponi has died after being hit by a van while training.
Battling back from deficits all night, the 4th ranked Red Raiders couldn’t hold off Oklahoma State, falling 12-10 in front of the 6th largest sold out crowd of the season, at Rip Griffin Park Friday night.
Battling back from deficits all night, the 4th ranked Red Raiders couldn’t hold off Oklahoma State, falling 12-10 in front of the 6th largest sold out crowd of the season, at Rip Griffin Park Friday night.
The pitching staff No.7 Lubbock Christian University shutout Newman twice and Brent Stewart combined to go 5-of-7 from the plate with 10 total bases, as LCU swept the Jets 6-0 and 2-0 in a Friday Heartland Conference doubleheader at Hays Field.
The pitching staff No.7 Lubbock Christian University shutout Newman twice and Brent Stewart combined to go 5-of-7 from the plate with 10 total bases, as LCU swept the Jets 6-0 and 2-0 in a Friday Heartland Conference doubleheader at Hays Field.