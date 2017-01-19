Food for Thought Report: 1.19 - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Food for Thought Report: 1.19

For a complete overview of the Violations see below.
 

No Violations
Beef O' Brady's (Bar) 5510 4th -
Edible Arrangements 8215 University -
Ervin Elementary 1802 E. 28th -
Schwan's 8402 Ave. D -
Sportsman's Club 803 Ave. Q -
Southhaven 4613 66th -
One Violation
Chimy's Cerveceria (Bar) 2417 Broadway 47
Crickets Drafthouse of Lubbock (Bar) 2412 Broadway 28
Fast Stop #27 7302 4th 43
Milam Daycare 1105 38th 22
Southhaven Ashton 4611 66th 35
Two or More Violations
Avenue Stop 3311 Ave. Q 18,45
Beef O' Brady's (Restaurant) 5510 4th 18,34
Dollar General #7768 2015 50th 34,45
El Paisano Mexican Restaurant 1301 50th 32,45
Fox & Hound English Pub & Grill (Bar) 4210 82nd 10,42
Kwik Stop #3 4719 58th 34,46
Local Sports Grill (Bar) 2420 Broadway 32,37
Spanky's (Bar) 811 University 31,32
Texas Panhandle Fuel 2017 50th 18,45
4th Street Sports Bar (Bar) 2918 4th 22,37,43
Billiards Plus 5610 Frankford 28,42,47
Chimy's Cerveceria (Restaurant) 2417 Broadway 10,32,47
For Goodness Shapes 7006 University 36,40,45
Josie's 6606 W. 19th 36,39,42
McDonald's #19655 4215 S. Loop 289 29,39,45
Permian Stop #3566 2501 82nd 29,40,42
Jimmy John's 2413 Broadway 10,19,22,37
Spanky's (Restaurant) 811 University 32,37,39,47
Stripes #2406 (Laredo Taco) 11225 Quaker 2,10,32,39
Taco Villa #96 7110 Quaker 10,31,32,45
Local Sports Grill (Restaurant) 2420 Broadway 9,14,18,32,35
Pita Pit 5707 4th 21,22,28,32,34
Stripes #2406 (store) 11225 Quaker 18,29,37,42,45
Krispy Kreme 4301 S. Loop 289 18,32,35,39,42,45
Sheridan's Lattes & Frozen Custards 5101 W. 82nd 18,32,35,37,42,45
Little Panda 1221 University 2,22,28,32,37,42
Fox & Hound English Pub & Grill (Restaurant) 4210 82nd 10,18,28,32,39,45,47
Taqueria Autlan 2722 50th 1,10,18,23,32,37,42,45
Crickets Drafthouse of Lubbock (Restaurant) 2412 Broadway 1,14,19,32,35,37,43,45,47
Kentucky Fried Chicken 7823 Slide 10,18,29,32,33,34,39,42,45,46

3 Point Violations

 Priority Items - Violations require immediate corrective action (not to exceed 3 days)
1
 		 Proper Cooling Time & Temperature
2
 		 Proper Cold Holding Temperature (41 Degrees/45 Degrees)
3
 		 Proper Hot Holding Temperature (135 Degrees Fahrenheit)
 
4
 		 Proper Cooking Time & Temperature
5
 		 Proper Reheating Procedures for Hot Holding (165 Degrees Fahrenheit in Two Hours)
6 Time as a Public Health Control; procedures & records
7 Food and Ice Obtained from Approved Source; Food in Good Condition, Safe, and Unadulterated; Parasite Destruction
8 Food Received at Proper Temperature
9 Food Separated & Protected; Contamination Prevented During Food Preparation, Storage, Display, and Tasting
10 Food Contact Surfaces and Returnables; Cleaned and Sanitized
11 Proper Disposition of Returned, Previously Served or Reconditioned
12 Management, Food Employees and Conditional Employee's Knowledge Responsibilities, and Reporting
13 Proper Use of Restriction and Exclusion; No Discharge from Eyes, Nose, and Mouth
14 Hands Cleaned and Properly Washed/Glove Used Properly
15 No Bare Hand Contact with Ready to Eat Foods or Approved Alternate Method Properly Followed
16 Pasteurized Foods Used; Prohibited Food Not Offered; Pasteurized Eggs Used when Required
17 Food Additives; Approved and Properly Stored; Washing Fruits and Vegetables
18 Toxic Substances Properly Identified; Stored and Used
19 Water from Approved Source; Plumbing Installed; Proper Backflow Device
20 Approved Sewage/Wastewater Disposal System; Proper Disposal

Point     Violations

 Priority Foundation Items - Violations Require Corrective Action (within 10 days)
21 Person in Charge Present; Demonstration of Knowledge and Perform Duties/Certified Food Manager (CFM)
22 Food Handler/No Unauthorized Persons/Personnel
23 Hot and Cold Water Available; Adequate Pressure; Safe
24 Required Records Available (shellstock tags, parasite destruction); Packaged Food Labeled
25 Compliance with Variance, Specialized Process and HACCP
26 Posting of Consumer Advisories; Raw or Undercooked Foods (disclosure/reminder/buffet plate); Allergen Labeling
27 Proper Cooling Method Used; Equipment Adequate to Maintain Product Temperature
28 Proper Date Marking and Disposition
29 Thermometers Provided, Accurate, and Calibrated; Chemical/Thermal Test Strips
30 Food Establishment Permit (current and valid)
31 Adequate Handwashing Facilities; Accessible and Properly Supplied; Used
32 Food and Non-Food Contact Surfaces Cleanable, Properly Designed, Constructed and Used
33 Warewashing Facilities; Installed, Maintained, Used/Service Sink or Curb Facility Provided

1 Point Violations Core Items - Violations Require Corrective Action Not to Exceed 90 Days or Next Inspection (whichever comes first)
34 No Evidence of Insect Contamination, Rodent/Other Animals
35 Personal Cleanliness/Eating, Drinking or Tobacco Use
36 Wiping Clothes; Properly Used and Stored
37 Environmental Contamination
38 Approved Thawing Method
39 Utensils, Equipment & Linens; Properly Used; Stored; Dried & Handled/In Use Utensils; Properly Used
40 Single Service & Single Use Articles; Properly Stored and Used
41 Original Container Labeling (Bulk Food)
42 Non-Food Contact Surfaces Clean
43 Adequate Ventilation and Lighting; Designated Areas Used
44 Garbage and Refuse Properly Disposed; Facilities Maintained
45 Physical Facilities Installed; Maintained and Clean
46 Toilet Facilities; Properly Constructed, Supplied and Clean
47 Other Violations


*MFU - Mobile Food Unit

