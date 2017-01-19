LCU reschedules hoop games - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

LCU reschedules hoop games

By Pete Christy, Sports Director
WICHITA, KS (KCBD) -

Back on January 14th, winter weather postponed LCU basketball's trip to play games against Newman in Wichita, Kansas.

LCU and Newman have rescheduled those games for Jan. 30 in Kansas with the Lady Chaps tipping at 5:30 p.m. and the Chaps going at 7:30 p.m.

The LCU men and women are at St. Edwards in Austin Thursday night.

