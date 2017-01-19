LCU reschedules hoop games

Back on January 14th, winter weather postponed LCU basketball's trip to play games against Newman in Wichita, Kansas.

LCU and Newman have rescheduled those games for Jan. 30 in Kansas with the Lady Chaps tipping at 5:30 p.m. and the Chaps going at 7:30 p.m.

The LCU men and women are at St. Edwards in Austin Thursday night.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.