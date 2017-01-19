Former 5-star recruit transferring from Texas Tech - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Former 5-star recruit transferring from Texas Tech

By Pete Christy, Sports Director
Breiden Fehoko (Source: Texas Tech Athletics) Breiden Fehoko (Source: Texas Tech Athletics)
Fehoko shared this on Twitter Thursday Fehoko shared this on Twitter Thursday
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

Red Raider Defensive Tackle Breiden Fehoko took to Twitter Thursday morning to announce he was transferring from Texas Tech.

TWITTER: Fehoko tweet from Thursday

Here's what the former 5 star recruit tweeted:

"It is with a heavy heart that I inform you all today that I have decided to transfer from Texas Tech University. Lubbock since I was a little kid has been my home for as long as I could remember. My brothers, VJ and Sam laid the foundation for me to live out my dream of wearing the scarlet and black. To wear the Double T was a privilege to honor those before me.

However, after a lot of self reflection and prayer, I have made the decision that it is in my best interest to pursue my academic and football career elsewhere.

I would like to thank Mr. Kirby Hocutt, Coach Kingsbury and the entire Texas Tech staff for all they've done for me during my time here. I also want to thank my teammates for their constant support. To all Red Raider fans, y'all are the best, showing up every game day rain or shine. To the community of Lubbock, it was an honor to serve you-thank you. I always enjoyed the children's hospital visits as well as the schools. No matter where I end up,  I'll always have a piece of Texas Tech with me. God Bless."

Fehoko played in all 12 games this past season getting 19 tackles, 1 sack and 5 quarterback hurries.

