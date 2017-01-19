Inside Out Foundation to host women's health seminar

The Inside Out Foundation will present their 5th annual women's health seminar on Saturday, January 21.

The Inside Out Foundation equips women with aesthetic products and emotional healing services designed to restore their character at no cost for their clients.

The seminar, Beautiful & Bold, will feature keynote speaker Dr. Justin Anderson, who will provide insight about how food impacts our health.

He will review common diseases, how to overcome them and ways to live a healthier lifestyle.

Dr. Harkins, DDS will also talk about how oral and cardiovascular health are linked.

Dr. Carson will be at the event to discuss chiropractic benefits for a better you.

The event takes place Saturday, January 21 from 9:08 a.m. to 12:08 p.m. at Monterey Church of Christ located at 6111 82nd Street.

Breakfast will be served from 8:38 a.m. to 9:08 a.m.

There will also be vendor booths and door prizes.

Extended shopping will run from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.

Tickets are $15.

For tickets and information call (806) 677-3582.

Tickets are also available at the door.

Click here to learn more about the Inside Out Foundation.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.