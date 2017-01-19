Inside Out Foundation to host women's health seminar - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Inside Out Foundation to host women's health seminar

By Shaley Sanders, Anchor/Reporter
Bio
Connect
Biography
5th annual women's health seminar (Source: Inside Out Foundation) 5th annual women's health seminar (Source: Inside Out Foundation)
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

The Inside Out Foundation will present their 5th annual women's health seminar on Saturday, January 21.

The Inside Out Foundation equips women with aesthetic products and emotional healing services designed to restore their character at no cost for their clients.

The seminar, Beautiful & Bold, will feature keynote speaker Dr. Justin Anderson, who will provide insight about how food impacts our health.

He will review common diseases, how to overcome them and ways to live a healthier lifestyle.

Dr. Harkins, DDS will also talk about how oral and cardiovascular health are linked.

Dr. Carson will be at the event to discuss chiropractic benefits for a better you.

The event takes place Saturday, January 21 from 9:08 a.m. to 12:08 p.m. at Monterey Church of Christ located at 6111 82nd Street.

Breakfast will be served from 8:38 a.m. to 9:08 a.m.

There will also be vendor booths and door prizes.

Extended shopping will run from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.

Tickets are $15.

For tickets and information call (806) 677-3582.

Tickets are also available at the door.

Click here to learn more about the Inside Out Foundation.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.

  • Local News on KCBD.comNewsMore>>

  • Advocates fan out in global show of support for science

    Advocates fan out in global show of support for science

    Saturday, April 22 2017 8:11 PM EDT2017-04-23 00:11:41 GMT
    Saturday, April 22 2017 8:11 PM EDT2017-04-23 00:11:41 GMT

    Thousands of people are expected to attend March for Science events around the world to promote the understanding of science as well as defending it from various attacks, including U.S. government budget cuts.

    Thousands of people are expected to attend March for Science events around the world to promote the understanding of science as well as defending it from various attacks, including U.S. government budget cuts.

  • Afghan officials: 100 casualties in Afghanistan attack

    Afghan officials: 100 casualties in Afghanistan attack

    Saturday, April 22 2017 8:02 PM EDT2017-04-23 00:02:32 GMT
    Saturday, April 22 2017 8:02 PM EDT2017-04-23 00:02:32 GMT

    An Afghan official says more than 100 army personnel have been killed or wounded after gunmen wearing army uniforms stormed a military compound in Balkh province.

    An Afghan official says more than 100 army personnel have been killed or wounded after gunmen wearing army uniforms stormed a military compound in Balkh province.

  • Trump says he will release tax reform package next week

    Trump says he will release tax reform package next week

    Saturday, April 22 2017 7:51 PM EDT2017-04-22 23:51:25 GMT
    Saturday, April 22 2017 7:51 PM EDT2017-04-22 23:51:25 GMT

    President Donald Trump says businesses and individuals will receive a "massive tax cut" under a tax reform package he plans to unveil next week.

    President Donald Trump says businesses and individuals will receive a "massive tax cut" under a tax reform package he plans to unveil next week.

    •   
Powered by Frankly