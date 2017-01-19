Inside Out Foundation to host women's health seminar

Thousands of people are expected to attend March for Science events around the world to promote the understanding of science as well as defending it from various attacks, including U.S. government budget cuts.
An Afghan official says more than 100 army personnel have been killed or wounded after gunmen wearing army uniforms stormed a military compound in Balkh province.
President Donald Trump says businesses and individuals will receive a "massive tax cut" under a tax reform package he plans to unveil next week.
Many residents came out to the Frazier Alumni Pavilion today for the March for Babies, presented by the March of Dimes
The Voice of Hope Rape Crises Center hosted its yearly Walk a Mile in Her Shoes event this morning in the South Plains Mall.
