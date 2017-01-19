Lubbock bakery offering Donald Trump cookies

Volunteers handed out new shoes and socks to nearly 50 children from Dupre Elementary School today.
Happy Days actress Erin Moran died Saturday at age 56, according to published reports.
Thousands of people are expected to attend March for Science events around the world to promote the understanding of science as well as defending it from various attacks, including U.S. government budget cuts.
Gathering today at the People's Bank Stadium in Wolfforth, the Special Olympics hosted its spring games.
An Afghan official says more than 100 army personnel have been killed or wounded after gunmen wearing army uniforms stormed a military compound in Balkh province.
