Lubbock bakery offering Donald Trump cookies

If you're looking to celebrate Donald Trump's Inauguration with something sweet, The Cakery has you covered.

They're offering Donald Trump cookies for sale.

Owner Tasha Teel says after they received an order to make a few dozen cookies, they decided to make a few extra for anyone else who might want one.

"So far we have orders for, I believe, 48," Teel says. "So, it kind of depends on how many people come in and see it or they'll tell their friends they're getting them and so word of mouth travels fast."

They're $2.50 a cookie.

The Cakery is located at 82nd and Milwaukee and is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

