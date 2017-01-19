Food for Thought: 1/19/2017 - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Food for Thought: 1/19/2017

Source: KCBD Graphic Source: KCBD Graphic
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

Lubbock health inspectors made surprise visits to more 50 food establishments this week. Surprisingly, out of all those inspections, we only have one stop on the list.

Our Top performer this week is Edible Arrangements at 8215 University.

RELATED LINK: Full report for 1/19

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly