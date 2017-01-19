Dawson County vows to make changes at Lamesa Memorial Park cemetery

Changes are coming to Lamesa Memorial Park, as Dawson County now has ownership and control of the cemetery.

This comes after years of problems with the cemetery, including neglect of the grounds and accusations of felony theft against the previous owners.

The decision for Dawson County to take over was finalized in the 106th District Court on Wednesday morning.

We spoke with Dawson County Judge Foy O'Brien to find out what's next for the property.

"The weeds have taken over pretty much, and nothing's really been taken care of very well," David Riker said.

Riker often comes to visit his family buried at Lamesa Memorial Park.

He says he's seen the deterioration of the cemetery under prior ownership first hand.

"The last couple of years have been kind of dreary out here because no one has really taken care of it. I've seen somebody out here mowing every once in a while. Used to be really pretty grass out here and it was really well kept," Riker said.

Dawson County Judge Foy O'Brien says he wants to assure residents, things like that will be changing.

"We're going to maintain it, just like we have the county cemetery. So people don't have to worry about the property being groomed and manicured and maintained," O'Brien said.

O'Brien says they plan to hire a full time administrator, and a few more maintenance crew employees.

"We know that there will be an increase in our budget, just for the new openings that we're going to have to fill...we really didn't go out and ask for it, but it was something that we knew it needed, it needed fixing," he said.

O'Brien says things will take a bit of time, but he hopes resident will find it worth it.

"We're going to need a little start up time here. But once we get in and get rolling, and get everything established like we want to do, and we will. That will be taken care of and you won't recognize it by the time we're finished," O'Brien said.

David says he has faith the new ownership will lead to changes that make Lamesa Memorial Park the cemetery he remembers it once was.

"It's just been exasperating for a lot of people here, especially when their loved ones aren't being cared for like they're supposed to be. And I feel the same way. It's just, finally it's time. It's time to move on. And I knew these folks will take care of business," Riker said.

For the time being, the sale of burial plots has been put on hold.

Judge Foy O'Brien says he called a special meeting with the county commissioners set for next Tuesday, and he says he hopes to resume sales at the cemetery soon after that meeting.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.