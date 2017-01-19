Texas Tech softball has first practice of 2017 - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Texas Tech softball has first practice of 2017

By Pete Christy, Sports Director
Bio
Connect
Biography
Coach Adrian Gregory (Source: Texas Tech Athletics) Coach Adrian Gregory (Source: Texas Tech Athletics)
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

The Texas Tech softball team was out on Rocky Johnson Field Thursday afternoon for their first practice of the season.

17 letterwinners return from a 23-32 team that went 6-12 in the Big 12 a year ago.

With 9 seniors and 6 returning position starters, Coach Adrian Gregory is excited about the upcoming season.

Texas Tech commences the season in San Marcos February 3rd-5th playing 5 games.

The Red Raiders home opener is March 3rd in the Texas Tech Invitational.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.

  • SPORTSMore>>

  • Wayland baseball loses to Mid-America Christian

    Wayland baseball loses to Mid-America Christian

    Source: Wayland Baptist UniversitySource: Wayland Baptist University

    A game that featured all kinds of twists and turns and unusual plays wound up not working out so well for Wayland Baptist as the Pioneers fell to Mid-America Christian University on Saturday afternoon at Wilder Field, 9-7.

    A game that featured all kinds of twists and turns and unusual plays wound up not working out so well for Wayland Baptist as the Pioneers fell to Mid-America Christian University on Saturday afternoon at Wilder Field, 9-7.

  • Chaps gain another victory over Jets

    Chaps gain another victory over Jets

    Saturday, April 22 2017 9:22 PM EDT2017-04-23 01:22:10 GMT
    Source: Lubbock Christian UniversitySource: Lubbock Christian University

    No. 7 Lubbock Christian University used some small-ball to rally with four unanswered runs to complete a three-game Heartland Conference sweep with a 4-2 win over Newman University Saturday afternoon at Hays Field.

    No. 7 Lubbock Christian University used some small-ball to rally with four unanswered runs to complete a three-game Heartland Conference sweep with a 4-2 win over Newman University Saturday afternoon at Hays Field.

  • Lady Raiders fall to Oklahoma

    Lady Raiders fall to Oklahoma

    Saturday, April 22 2017 9:19 PM EDT2017-04-23 01:19:19 GMT
    Source: KCBD GraphicSource: KCBD Graphic

    A walk-off single by Oklahoma State in the bottom of the seventh gave the Cowgirls a 2-1 victory over the Red Raiders Saturday afternoon at Cowgirl Stadium in game one of the three game series.

    A walk-off single by Oklahoma State in the bottom of the seventh gave the Cowgirls a 2-1 victory over the Red Raiders Saturday afternoon at Cowgirl Stadium in game one of the three game series.

    •   
Powered by Frankly