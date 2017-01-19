Texas Tech softball has first practice of 2017

The Texas Tech softball team was out on Rocky Johnson Field Thursday afternoon for their first practice of the season.

17 letterwinners return from a 23-32 team that went 6-12 in the Big 12 a year ago.

With 9 seniors and 6 returning position starters, Coach Adrian Gregory is excited about the upcoming season.

Texas Tech commences the season in San Marcos February 3rd-5th playing 5 games.

The Red Raiders home opener is March 3rd in the Texas Tech Invitational.

