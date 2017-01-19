Texas Tech softball has first practice of 2017

A game that featured all kinds of twists and turns and unusual plays wound up not working out so well for Wayland Baptist as the Pioneers fell to Mid-America Christian University on Saturday afternoon at Wilder Field, 9-7.
No. 7 Lubbock Christian University used some small-ball to rally with four unanswered runs to complete a three-game Heartland Conference sweep with a 4-2 win over Newman University Saturday afternoon at Hays Field.
A walk-off single by Oklahoma State in the bottom of the seventh gave the Cowgirls a 2-1 victory over the Red Raiders Saturday afternoon at Cowgirl Stadium in game one of the three game series.
The 4th ranked Red Raider baseball team had a huge bounce back performance against Oklahoma State, beating the Cowboys (8-2).
After nine seasons as the Lamesa boys basketball coach, Gregg Moreland decided to step down, but he will remain as the Golden Tornadoes Athletic Director.
