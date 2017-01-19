Strong winds continue into weekend

Thousands of people are expected to attend March for Science events around the world to promote the understanding of science as well as defending it from various attacks, including U.S. government budget cuts.
An Afghan official says more than 100 army personnel have been killed or wounded after gunmen wearing army uniforms stormed a military compound in Balkh province.
The 4-year-old has a broken jaw and will need surgery, but she is expected to be OK, her mother says.
Volunteers handed out new shoes and socks to nearly 50 children from Dupre Elementary School today.
Happy Days actress Erin Moran died Saturday at age 56, according to published reports.
