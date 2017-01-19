Strong winds continue into weekend

Winds will continue in west Texas from Friday through the weekend.

Wind speeds will once again gust from 25 to 40 mph with some stronger gusts in the southwest south plains. While the winds will continue into Saturday and Sunday, speeds will be slightly lower on Saturday, but strong behind a cold front on Sunday.

Since the winds will remain from the southwest until Sunday the soil will continue to dry which in turn means that dust will start returning to the atmosphere in west Texas. It shouldn't be an issue on Friday but may be noticeable on Saturday and Sunday, especially if winds increase to 50 mph on either afternoon.

Although it will be dry there is a slight chance of some showers and sprinkles on Saturday as a cold front moves into the region. That chance will begin Saturday afternoon and end by early Sunday.

It appears the temps will remain in the low 60s on Friday, then with clouds and the rain chance the highs over the weekend will vary from 55-59 degrees.

The next major storm to affect us will begin on Tuesday and bring more wind, slim rain chances and much colder temperatures.

