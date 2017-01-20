Easier dosage to protect against cervical cancer

January is Cervical Health Awareness Month.

Cervical Cancer kills 4,000 women every year, but the disease can often be prevented with a vaccine that prevents HPV, the leading cause of cervical cancer and cancer of the head and neck tissues.

Here's what's new.

Dr. Sarah Hosford, a Gynecologic Oncologist and Texas Tech Physician, says a change in the recommendation should make it easier for parents to make sure kids are protected at the right age.

She explains, "The original vaccination program was 3 doses over 6 months. And anytime you have to do something 3 times, it's a little harder. Recently, the CDC approved a 2 dose vaccine for kids ages 11 and 12, boys and girls. And it is as efficacious and helps just as much. but it less often.">

Dr. Hosford adds that the cost of the vaccine should not be an issue because it is carried by insurance and should be easily available through your pediatrician or family doctor.

Dr. Hosford says currently, 60 percent of young girls and 40 percent of young boys have received at least one dose of HPV vaccine. But, she says, "We need to do better!"

Hopefully, this two-dose program will be easier to complete, ensuring better cancer protection for those young people as they grow into adults.

