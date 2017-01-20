Easier dosage to protect against cervical cancer

Parents shouldn't give their children any medications containing the narcotics codeine or tramadol because they can cause life-threatening breathing problems, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration warned Thursday.
Having type 1 diabetes can raise your chances of crashing while driving, but new research offers a checklist that helps determine whether it is safe for you to get behind the wheel.
In the battle to lose weight, many people switch to diet sodas. But while they cut calories they might also raise the risk of stroke or dementia, a new study suggests.
There may be new meaning to the term "higher" education: College has become a major setting for first-time pot use, new research contends.
Here's yet another reason to make sure your kids are active: New research shows those with stronger muscles may have better working memory.
Surviving a cancer when young may leave some women with another health issue: An increased risk for certain pregnancy complications.
Cluster headaches, though rare, are among the most severe forms of headache a person can face.
