Man sentenced 20 years for 2015 aggravated assault of an LPD Corporal

A Lubbock man pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated assault of a public servant.

Lubbock police say 21-year-old Jose Escarcega jumped into a police vehicle when he was 19 and dragged Corporal Ryan Durrett down a street on July 29, 2015.

Durrett stopped at 19th street and Iola Avenue to help Escarcega, who he thought was a stranded motorist. Durrett discovered that the pickup Escarcega was driving had been stolen.

Escarcega took off running, leading Durrett to follow him in his police unit and stop him in the street.

The two struggled, but Escarcega managed to break free and jump into the officer's vehicle.

Investigators say Escarcega intentionally rammed the vehicle into a utility pole with the officer hanging onto the side.

Escarcega pleaded guilty to count one and has been sentenced to 20 years in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice. Count two of the indictment was dismissed. He has 540 days of jail credit and will have to pay more than $35,000 in restitution.

