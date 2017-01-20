Man sentenced to 120 months in federal prison for attempting to entice a minor

Attorney General Jeff Sessions says "nobody has a sense of humor anymore.".
French voters have begun casting ballots for the presidential election in a tense first-round poll that's seen as a test for the spread of populism around the world.
Thousands of people are expected to attend March for Science events around the world to promote the understanding of science as well as defending it from various attacks, including U.S. government budget cuts.
President Donald Trump says businesses and individuals will receive a "massive tax cut" under a tax reform package he plans to unveil next week.
Texas DPS is investigating a fatal accident that happened Saturday night, 11:30 p.m. on CR 1600, two miles south of Lubbock, near CR 7500.
