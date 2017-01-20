Man sentenced to 120 months in federal prison for attempting to entice a minor

A 55-year-old Lubbock man, Danny Ray Caudill, was sentenced Friday morning by Senior U.S. District Judge Sam R. Cummings to 120 months in federal prison, following his guilty plea in September 2016 to one count of attempted enticement of a minor, announced U.S. Attorney John Parker of the Northern District of Texas.

According to documents filed in the case, from approximately June 26 through July 20, 2016, Caudill used Facebook messaging to communicate with a person he believed to be a 14-year-old girl, who was, in fact, an undercover officer. In the communications, he knowingly persuaded, induced, and enticed, and attempted to entice this person he believed to be a 14-year-old girl, to engage in sexual activity with him. On July 20, 2016, Caudill made arrangements to meet with the person he believed was the minor girl, and he was arrested when he arrived at the agreed-upon location.

The investigation was conducted by the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office and the FBI. Assistant U.S. Attorney Steven M. Sucsy was in charge of the prosecutions.

