West Texas Home Builders Association unveils new building

The new West Texas Home Builders Association office is now up and running.

The office was three years in the making.

The association aims to educate, keep housing costs low, and advocate for their builders with the state legislator. With more than 900 members now, the association's president says they outgrew their former facility and the new building will help continue their mission.

"You know we're building a new building for builders and associates that we probably don't even know yet, they're probably still at Tech, still at high school here in Lubbock, but we're building a facility for the new era, the new generation for guys to come and keep housing affordable here in Lubbock," said Jordan Wheatley, president of the association.

Now that the facility is complete, they plan to start working on the "Homes for Heroes", building their next mortgage-free home for a veteran in Lubbock.

