Congressman Jodey Arrington shares goals following appointments to budget, ag committees

Today, newly elected Congressman, Jodey Arrington participated in the Inaugural Ceremony of our new President, Donald Trump. Arrington was joined on the stage by his wife, Anne. (Source: Jodey Arrington's office)

Newly-elected District 19 Congressman Jodey Arrington is one of the hundreds of thousands of people who attended the inauguration of President Donald Trump on Friday.

Shortly after the ceremony, Congressman Arrington posted a photo of himself with his guns up in front of the capital to his Facebook page.

The caption read, "I wish all of my fellow West Texans could be here on this historic day. The American experiment in liberty and democracy lives on with a peaceful transition of power...BACK to "We the People! As President Trump said in his speech: government exists to serve the people"...and in my new role as your Congressman, I exist to represent and serve the people of West Texas."

Congressman Arrington was recently appointed to the budget and agriculture committees, something we asked him about earlier this week.

He said he was pleasantly surprised to be the only republican from Texas on the budget committee.

"It's a big deal for us in West Texas to have a seat at the table because one, it affects the entire federal government," Congressman Arrington said.

"The other thing that is unprecedented is repealing Obamacare and reforming the tax code will all be initiated from the budget committee," Congressman Arrington said.

He said it is unusual, but they recently started the budget process, which will turn into the reconciliation process to allow them to repeal "a lot of Obamacare and get the ball rolling there. Much of the rest will come from the administrative action."

Congressman Arrington said there is not a more exciting opportunity than what they are doing in terms of policy initiatives on the budget committee.

Congressman Arrington said people have expressed concern with what is going to happen to the people on the exchange programs and wants to ensure them this is not going to be a cliff effect; there will be a transition period.

"The system as a whole is completely dysfunctional. It is ironic it is called the Affordable Care Act. It has now put healthcare beyond the reach of middle class and working class families," Congressman Arrington said.

He said to wait, to hesitate at this hour because there is uncertainty would be a mistake.

"We want health insurance companies to be able to compete across state lines for you, and for me and for all Americans so we have that dynamic that you see in other industries, in other markets where competition lowers price, it increases the quality and it gives us more choices. That is the central tenant in my mind for what we would replace Obamacare with," Congressman Arrington said.

"I don't care who is president it is an inspirational patriotic experience like very few things because you are seeing a process that is uniquely American, the peaceful transition of power," said Congressman Arrington.

"My first line from my first speech on the floor was, 'this soviet-style experiment and central planning of our healthcare system have been an abject failure.' Then I went on to say, 'Obamacare has made America sick, it hasn't made us better and when America is sick, rural America is in the ICU,"

Congressman Arrington said 80 rural hospitals have closed on account of the regulatory burden of Obamacare and 600 plus rural hospitals are on the brink of closing.

Prior to running for office, Congressman Arrington served as a White House advisor to George W. Bush.

In that role, he helped President Bush assemble his agriculture leadership team.

Congressman Arrington also worked as Vice Chancellor for Research & Commercialization at Texas Tech University System where he said he played a key role in development new technologies that helped improve the agriculture industry and enhance the West Texas economy.

"Our best technology that spun out of the research project has been from the ag culture. Food safety, cotton genomics, those research areas and subsequent technologies that have been developed, those have been big for Texas Tech," Congressman Arrington said.

He said that experience will help him when he comes to the table to discuss a farm bill.

"Many of the folks on the ag committee come from ag producing districts, but not all of them have experience in agriculture. I think when you do have that it gives you added credibility and it turns your voice up I think a decibel or two," Congressman Arrington said.

Congressman Arrington said he and his wife waited until they saw the outcome of the election before making the decision to move his family to Washington D.C.

"I have young kids, almost six, four and two and my family comes first. I think the folks in the district appreciate that," Congressman Arrington said.

"Larry Combest and Kent Hance, the two I know of that had young families, they moved their families to Washington, so it's not unprecedented," Congressman Arrington said.

Congressman Arrington has faced some criticism, with people asking questions about how the move is financially feasible.

"If I addressed every petty criticism, and really I think it's petty for people to be looking at my personal finances and saying, 'How is he doing it? How does he make ends meet?' It's tough to make ends meet, to be frank. You've got to have a place here. I am not moving from Lubbock and West Texas. I will keep a house here," Congressman Arrington said.

He said they are still working out logistics before they purchase a home in Washington, D.C.

"I'm not complaining about it, I just find that people are just looking for ways to get us to focus on things that are really, to me, it's a distraction to doing the job. The job is to go and repeal Obamacare, the job is to reform our tax code and this regulatory regime from the Obamacare legacy, the job is to go up there and be a voice for the farmers and ranchers," Congressman Arrington said.

"I feel like the luckiest guy in the world that I get to be the voice for District 19 for a place that quite frankly, I think is one of the most important places in the nation to our country's future. Food, fool, fiber, moral fabric of the United States. What else is there?" Congressman Arrington said.

