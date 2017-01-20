Lady Raiders tennis opens with two wins over Miami

The Roosevelt Lady Eagles soar as catcher Jayde Castro makes the tag at home to get the out.
Wrapping up their amazing 22nd-straight district championship, the 17th ranked Coronado Lady Mustangs are the Extra Innings Team of the week.
A six-pound can of beans was placed in different spots in the infield. We had to bunt baseballs trying to get it closest to the can.
It was a pitcher's duel at Rip Griffin Park Sunday afternoon in the rubber match of a key Big XII series.
A game that featured all kinds of twists and turns and unusual plays wound up not working out so well for Wayland Baptist as the Pioneers fell to Mid-America Christian University on Saturday afternoon at Wilder Field, 9-7.
