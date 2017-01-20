Lady Raiders tennis opens with two wins over Miami

The Texas Tech Women's Tennis team opened the 2017 season with two doubles match wins over No. 12 Miami on the first day of the Miami Spring Invitational.

Sarah Dvorak and Sabrina Federici are ranked No. 14 in doubles duo beat Miami's Dominika Paterova and Clara Tanielian, 6-3.

Red Raiders Felicity Maltby and Gabriela Talaba followed up with a 6-3 win over Sinead Lohan and Ana Madcur of Miami.

And in singles, Alex Valenstein wins 6-3 over Vanderbilt's Emily Kurtz.

Tech continues tournament play tomorrow at 8 a.m. facing off against the University of Kentucky in doubles play and in singles action against Miami.

