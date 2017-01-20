Frenship Heritage Middle School Playing Harlem Ambassadors in Charity Basketball Game

Provided by Frenship ISD

Heritage Middle School invites you to come enjoy a one-hour comedy-style basketball show featuring high-flying slam dunks, games with the kids and encouraging messages as they take on the HMS coaching and administrative staff. It's sure to be a fun and entertaining event for all family and friends.



The game is set for Monday, January 23 at 7:00 p.m. at the Frenship High School Tiger Pit.



Tickets are available for five dollars at the HMS campus, 6110 73rd Street in Lubbock. All tickets purchased at the door on the night of the game will be eight dollars.



All proceeds will be donated to the Miracle Pennies campaign supporting the University Medical Center Children's Hospital and Children's Miracle Network.