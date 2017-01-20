Students get a unique history lesson watching the Inauguration

Adults weren’t the only ones watching the Inauguration today.

Some Shallowater and Lubbock ISD students had the chance to watch the event in their classes today.

Inside the halls of Brown Elementary School here in Lubbock, students were glued to the projector screen.

As their history lesson for the day took place miles away on live TV.

"We are watching the president get sent into his office to be now our 45th president of the United States," fifth grader Mariah Nunez said.

Watching the inauguration of President Donald Trump through the eyes of these 5th-graders, you’ll hear a variety of perspectives.

"It’s like the presidents' just switch places. So they did an oath, so they had an oath so they could protect the White House," fifth grader Adam Loera said.

Brown Elementary Principal Staci Sumners she and the teachers feel it’s important for the students to experience and learn.

"When they get to see it live and actually put what we talk about and what’s actually happening in place it makes a little bit more sense. So then when we start talking about the different aspects of the election process and what presidents do they are able to understand who we’re talking about cause they watched it live," Sumners said.

Every student at the school got to watch the event.

They even got the chance to vote in a mock election back in November.

Students Mariah Nunez and Adam Loera explained that process.

"There were presidents, and there was Donald Trump and there was Hillary Clinton. And you had to choose out of those," Loera.

"I think it’s cool to know how to know how like you vote and that you’re able to experience how to vote because like once you get older and you’re able to vote you know how to do it," Nunez said.

Both students say they are thankful for the chance to watch the inauguration and to be able to ask questions and form their own opinions.

"I think it’s cool to watch it because you get to know what’s going on and what they’re doing, and how they’re going to do it," Nunez said.

"I think it’s pretty cool because you’re taking time out of the school classes to watch this and to see what they have to say about the United States," Loera said.

