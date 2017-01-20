Red Raiders prepare for Oklahoma State, Cowboys 0-6 in Big XII play

The Red Raiders are preparing to protect their home court this Saturday when they host Oklahoma State. As of right now, Texas Tech comes into the game (14-4) on the season, and with a perfect record at home (12-0).

Meanwhile, the Cowboys come into this game with an overall record of (10-8), and (0-6) in Big XII play. Even though Oklahoma State comes into Lubbock with a winless Big XII record, Head Coach Chris Beard says their record isn’t indicative of how good the Cowboys are.

"I think in the Big XII, especially this early in the race records can be misleading. This might be the biggest case to support that in my whole career. You know, they are the best winless team I have ever seen. So, I think the season is very early, and they are a 2-or-3 game win streak away from being right back in the race,” Chris Beard said on Oklahoma State."

Tip-off for the game is on Saturday at 1 p.m. and the game will be televised on ESPNU.

